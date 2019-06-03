Humane Society director in Gadsden fired abruptly

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Less than two hours after WBRC came to an animal shelter in Etowah County to do a story about a fundraiser, we were informed the shelter's director had been terminated from her job.
Angela Parker had been employed since December at the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center in Gadsden.
WBRC went to the shelter Monday morning to do a story about an upcoming fundraiser and to get video for some upcoming stories as well. Less than two hours later, Parker told us she had been let go from the shelter. She said it was because “I care too much about the animals,” but assured us our coverage was not related.
We have reached out to board chairman Bentley Johnston for comment. He has not yet returned our call. We were told he was away from his business at a meeting.
The shelter has plans to locate a surgical center in their current clinical room, and proceeds from an upcoming fundraiser were apparently to help offset those costs.
The fundraiser is set for June 28 at the Venue in Gadsden. It includes a concert by the 1960s rock group the Swinging Medallions and a catered dinner.
The idea is for a vet to be able to perform spaying and neutering in house, as opposed to animals being shipped to vet clinics for the procedures.
“We’ve got to get more equipment, and a few other things. We really wanted it up and going this year. So it’s going to take a great deal of money and equipment to help us do that. So, our proceeds from the Swinging Medallions will hopefully go into our surgery suite,” marketing director Jessica Millican said.
