New theatre part of strategic plan for Brookwood Village

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting in August, you will be able to shop, eat, and catch a play at Brookwood Village.
Homewood Theatre announced plans on Wednesday to open a permanent location inside the mall, moving from its temporary space at The Dance Foundation.
“Our primary audiences come from Homewood, Vestavia, Mountain Brook, and the Southside of Birmingham,” explained Kyle Bass, the Executive Director for Homewood Theatre. “This is the perfect central location for us.”
According to Bass, opening night for the theatre’s first production at the mall will be Thursday, August 22. That play will be “Bill Bugg and Friends Part 2.” It’s described as a crowd favorite filled with popular show tunes. Bass says six shows are planned for the 2019-2020 season.
“They’re going to be fun shows, we got good actors already lined up,” said Bass, who says the theatre will still have an intimate feel.
“We’re going to seat right around a hundred, give or take a few, but you’re going to be right on top of the action,” continued Bass. “The actors will be just a few feet away from you."
Homewood Theatre is part of Brookwood Village’s strategic plan for dealing with the changing retail landscape.
“We’re looking to bring in more entertainment, and partner with local organizations to really make Brookwood more of a community gathering place,” said Anne Stevens, the Special Leasing and Marketing Manager for Brookwood Village. “Partnering with an organization like Homewood Theatre is a great opportunity for us to bring more foot traffic to the shopping center and provide something different that shoppers are not used to getting."
Bass believes opening the theatre in Brookwood Village will give people the chance to have a night out without having to go all over town.
“You can park your car in one space, you can go eat dinner at one of the restaurants on site, and come see a show,” said Bass.
Ticket prices will be $20. You can learn more by going to Homewood Theatre’s website.
