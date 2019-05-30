Dreamland BBQ gets national award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - His ribs are legendary. Now, more than two decades after his death, Dreamland Bar-B-Que founder, John “Big Daddy” Bishop, is being inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame.
“That’s a national award, and we are one of three inductees,” said Betsy McAtee, the CEO of Dreamland Bar-B-Que.
The ceremony for Bishop’s induction into the hall of fame is in Kansas City on Sept. 14. McAtee says this award is a big deal for the whole state.
“Not only is it a great honor for the Dreamland brand, but it’s a great honor for the state of Alabama,” said McAtee. “Puts Alabama barbecue on the map a little bit. I think Alabama barbecue doesn’t get the notoriety and respect that it deserves, and we feel like this just kind of elevates Alabama barbecue to that next level.”
“Big Daddy” Bishop opened the original Dreamland BBQ in 1958 in Tuscaloosa. That was the only location for more than 30 years.
“The way Dreamland came to Birmingham was through a conversation that my father, Bobby Underwood, and Mr. Bishop had years ago,” explained McAtee. “He was in the restaurant in Tuscaloosa and he said ‘wouldn’t you love for people to enjoy your ribs when you’re no longer here one day’, and that formed a friendship."
McAtee says the Dreamland location on 14th Avenue South in Birmingham’s Southside opened in 1993. There are now ten locations, seven of them in Alabama. According to McAtee, ribs are still king, and the number one seller at company’s Alabama locations.
“While this is a national award and we’re known for our ribs, we have wonderful side items,” said McAtee. “Baked potatoes, french fries, baked beans, cole slaw, of course banana pudding, and you have to wash it down with Big Daddy’s Sweet Tea.”
