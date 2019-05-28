Road closed due to I-59/20 bridge project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers in downtown Birmingham will have to put up with more traffic headaches.
Starting today, 25th St. N. will be closed for two month between Abraham Woods Boulevard and Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd.
ALDOT announced the contractor will being working on erecting Bridge segments.
Detour signs will be put up. ALDOT warns drivers to be patient and to allow for more time.
A woman who works for a Bessemer remodeling company said the closure will be a major inconvenience.
“Just makes it more difficult for us to get around. We are rushing back and forth picking up materials for a job all day long. We are getting held up in traffic. Behind on jobs because we are sitting in traffic,” Chasity Almazan said
