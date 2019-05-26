Two Memorial Day weekend stabbings at St. Clair Correctional Facility.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two separate inmate on inmate stabbings occurred at the St. Clair Correctional Facility Saturday and Sunday, Memorial Day weekend.
Correctional officers responded to an assault involving three inmates around 5:15 Saturday evening. Two men were found with stab wounds and were taken to an offsite hospital, while the third, who is being identified as a suspect in the stabbings, was removed from general population.
One of the stab victims has been released from the hospital while the other is listed in serious condition.
A knife was recovered from the scene.
A second stabbing occurred Sunday morning around 12:50 a.m. in the same cell block as the previous stabbing.
An inmate was treated at a local hospital and reported to be in stable condition. A second inmate who shared a cell with the victim confessed to the attack and turned over a makeshift knife to authorities.
