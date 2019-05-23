Officials say 59/20 bridge replacement remains on schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ALDOT gave a progress report on the 59/20 Bridge Project in downtown Birmingham Thursday.
Work continues on schedule. No rain will help with the construction work.
Faulty bridge segments are still being replaced at this time. “The contractor is working primarily during the day. So he has the opportunity or needs an opportunity to expedite some of the work, he can work at night doing some of the installations,” DeJarvious Leonard, Regional Engineer said.
Drivers in Birmingham are dealing with congested highways as people detour around construction. “Rough. Real rough. Very, very rough. It takes me a whole hour or hour and 15 minutes to get to work from home,” driver Damion Johnson said.
ALDOT plans to stay on top of the work insuring it's done right and on time.
Thursday, Leonard said once the bridge is finished, work will turn to City Walk Birmingham, the area under the bridges which will become an attraction. “We have very intense lighting that will provide adequate lighting that will be like in your house. So it will be very inviting to come and participate under the bridge,” Leonard said.
Drivers hope the work will be completed ahead of schedule, but some frustrated drivers have their doubts. “I’ve got to see it to believe it. I don’t believe it,” Johnson said.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.