Students remember classmate killed at Huffman High

One day after 17-year old Courtlin Arrington was killed at Huffman High, the senior's classmates are fondly remembering her.

“Today I woke up and Courtlin was the first thing on my mind. And I guess it's just the process of the fact she's not here anymore,” DeCarlos Bates said.

Bates said what makes it even harder is knowing Arrington was killed in the school where they had become friends.

Bates describes Arrington as a smart young woman, who was looking to get her nursing certification soon.

“Courtlin was also a very enjoyable and humorous person. That's one thing I'm going to miss most is her humor. There was never a dull moment with Courtlin,” Bates said, smiling.

Huffman High is set to reopen Friday. But Bates, who is SGA president, said he doesn't know if he'll attend.

He agrees with school leader's plans to increase security when students return, but what happened doesn't change his overall mind about his soon-to-be alma mater.

"Huffman is not a bad school. It's not a dangerous place to be. It's really just -- Huffman was involved in an incident that was caused from a bad decision that just took a turn for the worst."

Bates said students are planning a balloon release in Arrington’s honor. He says it will be during senior lunch Monday. The balloons will be purple, which was Arrington’s favorite color.

There will a prayer vigil held at 3 p.m. Sunday in Eastlake Park as a way for the community to come together.

