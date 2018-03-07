Person of interest in custody in Huffman HS shooting that killed 1 student

Birmingham City Schools reported over 5000 incidents to the state in 2016, but only referred two incidents to law enforcement.More >>
Birmingham City Schools reported over 5000 incidents to the state in 2016, but only referred two incidents to law enforcement.More >>
A judge has sentenced former Jefferson County District Attorney Charles Todd Henderson to six month in jail followed by 12 months of supervised probation for his perjury conviction.More >>
A judge has sentenced former Jefferson County District Attorney Charles Todd Henderson to six month in jail followed by 12 months of supervised probation for his perjury conviction.More >>
It is cold, sunny, and windy this afternoon with another night of cold temperatures.More >>
It is cold, sunny, and windy this afternoon with another night of cold temperatures.More >>
A body found in the water at East Lake Park on Wednesday has been identified.More >>
A body found in the water at East Lake Park on Wednesday has been identified.More >>
We have a Freeze Warning in effect for most of our counties through 8 a.m. Friday.More >>
We have a Freeze Warning in effect for most of our counties through 8 a.m. Friday.More >>
A Huffman High School student is in custody in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Courtlin Arrington inside the east Birmingham school. Police have not identified the student but issued this statement Thursday morning: "Detectives of the Birmingham Police Department have been working through the night reviewing evidence, video and statements on the tragic incident that took place at Huffman High School yesterday.More >>
A Huffman High School student is in custody in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Courtlin Arrington inside the east Birmingham school. Police have not identified the student but issued this statement Thursday morning: "Detectives of the Birmingham Police Department have been working through the night reviewing evidence, video and statements on the tragic incident that took place at Huffman High School yesterday.More >>