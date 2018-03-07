Person of interest in custody in Huffman HS shooting that killed 1 student

Birmingham City Schools reported over 5000 incidents to the state in 2016, but only referred two incidents to law enforcement.

Birmingham City Schools reported over 5000 incidents to the state in 2016, but only referred two incidents to law enforcement.

Students will return to Huffman High School after a 17-year-old student was killed during a shooting on campus.

The administration met with Birmingham's Interim Chief of Police Orlando Wilson and Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring to put together a comprehensive safety plan for Friday's return to classes, according to a news release.

There will be an increased amount school resource officers and additional patrols on the inside and the outside of the school.

Police confirm that a person of interest is in custody.

"Detectives of the Birmingham Police Department have been working through the night reviewing evidence, video and statements on the tragic incident that took place at Huffman High School yesterday," Lt. Peter Williston said in a statement. "Due to their diligent work a person of interest has been taken into custody."

Birmingham Police Chief Orlando Wilson confirmed that 17-year-old senior Courtlin Arrington was killed. Another 17-year-old was shot. Both were sent to UAB Hospital, where Arrington was pronounced dead.

The male was treated and released.

Huffman High School is closed as officers review the school's security strategy.

Birmingham police are calling the incident a death investigation.

"We are not saying he shot her or did not shoot her. We are saying shots were fired," Wilson said during a press conference.

Wilson said the firearm used is in police possession. The Chief said it is unknown what caused the alleged shooting.

Huffman High School, Wilson said, has cameras inside the school.

Students interviewed by WBRC said the bell rang at 3:40 p.m. and the gunshots occurred around 3:45 p.m. The school was placed on lockdown.

A third person, who is not a student, was injured, but it is unknown to what extent.

Huffman High School is closed Thursday.

Birmingham City Schools released the following statement:

Two students were involved in a shooting during dismissal today at Huffman High School. The school was placed on a brief lockdown, and police were called to the scene. Students have been released and police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement:

I am saddened to learn about the death of the Huffman High School student. I am praying for the family of this young lady who has tragically lost her life way too early. Every life is precious and, even though this was an accident, it reaffirms that there is no place for students to have firearms or other weapons on campus.

Congresswoman Terri A. Sewell, D-AL, released the following statement.

My heart is breaking for those hurt and killed in the shooting at Huffman High School.” said Rep. Terri Sewell. “I cannot imagine the grief of the parents who lost their little girl today to gun violence. She was a part of our community’s future. Tonight, my prayers are with her, the other victim, and their families. We have a responsibility to protect our schools from gun violence, accidental or otherwise. Every year more students and teachers, sons and daughters, and brothers and sisters are killed in school shootings – we need to do everything in our power to make this incident the last. We cannot settle for symbolic gestures in Congress when our children’s lives are at stake.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin ordered all flags at city facilities to be flown at half-staff.

Today, as we reflect on yesterday's loss of a 17-year-old Huffman High student, I have asked that flags at all city facilities be flown at half staff. My thoughts and prayers remain with this young lady's family, friends, Huffman family and community. pic.twitter.com/RGbfor959L — Randall Woodfin (@WoodfinForBham) March 8, 2018

This is the second shooting at Huffman High School in the last two years.

