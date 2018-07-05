JeffCo woman shoots estranged husband during attempted sexual assault

A man has been arrested and charged for attempting to sexually assault his estranged wife.

Eric Austin, 31, was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted rape and second-degree domestic violence.

Reports say the victim said the suspect broke into the house and attempted to sexually assault her. She was armed with a handgun and shot him in the leg in self-defense.

Detectives say around 10 a.m. deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a residence in the 2800 block of 7th Street NE in Center Point.

Detectives say the suspect fled but was stopped in the 1900 block of Old Springville Road. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, where he remains.

