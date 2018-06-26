Snake bites girl in AL pool

A Mountain Brook family has a warning for you before you and your kids jump into the pool this summer—check for snakes—everywhere.

The Williams family ordeal started with a dare from 9-year-old Chappell's younger siblings--why don't you jump in the pool?

“I was just climbing out and it felt like a pine cone I just smashed my hand on,” Chappell says. “But then I saw something moving and it was a snake, I was really scared.”

“I think it was right behind the ladder here,” said Reed Williams, Chappell’s dad. “Chappell jumped in the water there, then swam to the ladder and started climbing up and that's when the snake swam towards the steps. I told the kids to get out.

Chappell's dad Reed was just a few steps away and ran to see what was wrong.

It was probably hiding right here and bit her real quick. She thought she had a scratch, but I saw the 2 fang marks and I knew she'd been bitten.”

And when Reed pulled the snake out of the water and killed it--he confirmed his suspicion ---this was a copperhead.

“I checked my phone and had 20 something text messages from neighbors saying they were praying for Chappell, which was obviously petrifying,” Chappell’s mom Holland says. “I finally found a text message that mentioned the snake, and left and went to the hospital. I think I ran like 5 red lights because I didn't really know how serious it was. Until I saw her, it was very scary.”

Thankfully Chappell got quick treatment --“I'm feeling great now,” she says.

She's not afraid to jump back in the pool, but says, “I would check it about 5 times now because I'm very aware now. I wouldn't just jump in.”

Her parents say double checking any pool before you let your kids jump in is a good idea--even ones like this that aren't close to any bushes or growth where you might suspect snakes are living.

“From now on I'm checking the filter, walking around the pool checking all the steps, behind the ladder, and just being very cognizant very vigilant about the pool,” Reed Williams says.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.