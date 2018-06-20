Will Trump's executive order on Immigration be felt locally?

There are millions nationwide with heavy emotions today in relation to the treatment of illegal immigrants entering the U.S.

“It breaks my heart,” said Enedina Fabela, a Mexican immigr ant.

She came to this country two decades ago and became legal last year. She’s a parent of two girls. Fabela said she is heartbroken by the images of children and parents separated at federal detention centers near the boarders.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that was stop the separation of children and parents coming into this country illegally under the zero-tolerance policy.

Fabela said unfortunately the news doesn’t mend her heart.

"I don't think this helps at all. It's going to be the same,” she said. “They will be together.The mothers will be with the kids, but it's the same, but they are still in those cages,"

Fabela has friends who were separated from their children while trying to enter the country.

"I think it will cause a lot of damage to those kids," she said.

Immigration attorney Freddy Rubio said that's not all the damage this will cause. He said this treatment could spark several lawsuits and will eventually leave local government with no choice but to handle migr ant children and families.

"They will be housed in local municipal county jails and that's going to be a burden for the cities, counties, and the states to have to feed, to have to house, have to provide medical treatment and that usually leads to the miss handling of human beings,” said Rubio.

