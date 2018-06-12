Men who vandalized Ensley church caught; arrested on burglary, criminal mischief charges

Two men are behind bars, charged with vandalizing and stealing from a church in Ensley.

Police say 23-year-old Nicholas Lee and 19-year-old Cedric Carter have been charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

The two are accused of vandalizing Nichols Temple AME Church last Tuesday.

The men destroyed the church's six bathrooms and stole copper from the church's A/C unit. They are also accused of pulling pipes out of the walls, which caused flooding throughout the church.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.