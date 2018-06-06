Vandals do thousands of dollars in damage to Ensley church

The sky is mostly clear tonight with lows falling into the mid to upper 60s. We will continue with a mainly dry forecast, but moisture is gradually increasing over the next few days.More >>
Black and white photos capture the faces of two young men who broke into and damaged Nichols Temple AME church in Ensley early Tuesday morning.More >>
Birmingham police have a video that shows the boy taking a MAX bus, however, they say it is considered evidence in the case and can't be released to the media.More >>
The future of Shelby County schools is in new hands tonight. Voters elected Dr. Lewis Brooks as their new superintendent Tuesday night.More >>
Days after we first told you about a local man mistakenly declared dead by the government, the government is now working to help him.More >>
