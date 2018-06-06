Electronic poll books used in dozens of counties during Alabama primary

The voting process was a little easier Tuesday in dozens of counties across Alabama.

Secretary of State John Merrill says the electronic poll books were used in 26 counties. The poll book scans a voter's driver's license, then matches the voter's picture, information and signature to what is on file with the Alabama Department of law enforcement to verify who they say they are. Merrill says the system worked well Tuesday with no major hiccups.

"What this will do not only will it enhance the experience of the voter - not only will it make it for efficient and more effective but it also helps the individual know that their vote is going to be counted for their candidate of their choice..just making it easy vote and harder to cheat," Merrill said.

The cross over voting ban is in place for the runoff. The new system is supposed to help cut down on that. It keeps a track of the party you vote for in the primary so when voting takes place in July, the system will automatically tell poll workers what ballot to give you.

