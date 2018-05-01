Tuscaloosa police arrest, accuse teen of burglary & sexual abuse

Authorities in Tuscaloosa are investigating after they arrested a man accused of attempted sexual assault and burglary of items including alcoholic beverages and women's underwear.

Tuscaloosa police say they were called to the 1300 block of 13th Street the morning of Monday, April 30 after a report of an attempted sexual assault.

The victim at the residence reported a man approached her from behind while she was exercising and grabbed her and pulled her pants down. She says she struggled with the man and he fled the scene.

Early Tuesday morning around 12:30 a.m., police were called to the 700 block of 12th Street after a man fitting the description of the person accused in the first incident had entered a home and stolen some items.

The victim of that burglary says they chased the man and was able to get a description of his vehicle.

Around 2:30 a.m., University of Alabama police stopped a vehicle being driven by 19-year-old John Everett Threadgill. He was wearing the same clothing described in the burglary above.

Threadgill was taken into custody and interviewed. Police say he admitted to the burglaries and the attempted sexual assault.

Investigators then obtained a warrant for the vehicle and recovered property taken during the burglary including alcoholic beverages and women's underwear.

Threadgill was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail where he was charged with second-degree burglary charge and one first-degree sexual abuse charge. The bonds for both charges total $45,000.

Authorities say further charges are pending. Threadgill is being investigated by police in several other cases where they say women were attacked.

If you have any information about any instances like these, you're encouraged to call the Tuscaloosa PD at 205-248-4520.

