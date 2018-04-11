Deputies continue search for suspect in Mulga Loop Road homicide

It was called a brutal case. A 29-year-old man's body was found shot and burned out on Mulga Loop Road on February 24.

Sheriff's deputies were called out about 10:30 that Saturday night. The body of Monty Davis was discovered just before the Bayview Bridge in Minor Heights Community.

"We believe he was dumped there after he was murdered," said Det. Roger Morris.

Davis lived in the Green Acres community. Det. Morris believes he was a victim of a robbery, possibly revenge.

"What I'd like to know is information as to the suspects. What they may have done with the weapon that was used to kill Monty. What vehicle he may have been transported in," said Morris.

Morris said they need help from the public to find who murdered Davis and to bring some peace to his family.

"They are extremely distraught and the Sheriff's office wants to get justice for them and the victim as well," said Morris.

CrimeStoppers will offer a reward for information, up to $5,000. Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 205-325-1450 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.