Family says Blount Co. fatal shooting was accident

A Blount County family is living their worst nightmare after sheriff investigators say a father shot two of his sons, killing one.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 23-year-old Roland Devin Lawrence. Ashley Wilson is Lawrence’s cousin and describes the two as best friends.

"He was an amazing person. He tried to carry everyone’s burdens for them,” said Wilson.

She said it was Lawrence’s desire to help others that ultimately caused his death. Investigators say, Lawrence was shot when he was trying to prevent his father from harming himself.

Wilson was inside the home on Elvester Road in Hayden when it happened on Thursday night.

"His sons were worried about him hurting himself. They were trying to make sure he didn't have any guns available for him. When they tried to grab the gun, it went off and went through his younger son's hand and shot Devin in the chest,” explained Wilson.

The brothers were transported to UAB Hospital.

"I stayed with him until the ambulance came and another friend performed CPR,” said Wilson. "It was no one's fault. It was an accident,” she continued.

Now this family is left heartbroken.

"The mom, she said the worst thing that could happen is outliving her kids and she is not coping well. No one is coping. He was just an amazing person and I miss him,“ said Wilson.

Investigators aren’t calling the shooting an accident at this time. Blount County Sheriff’s Office Operations Commander Tim Kent said investigators are still questioning the surviving brother and father. They’ll then turn over all their information and evidence to the district attorney’s office.

