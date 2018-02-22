Blazer basketball players tour UAB cancer center, support Mike Slive Foundation

Contracting prostate cancer may not be a current worry to the UAB basketball players, but on Wednesday the Blazers committed their support of a worthy cause.

The Mike Slive Foundation For Prostate Cancer Research is the brainchild of the former Conference USA and SEC commissioner who has fought a successful fight against the disease. This season, the Blazers program is donating money to the foundation for every UAB blocked shot and charge, with proceeds going directly to the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center.

While the Blazer players toured the cancer center on Wednesday, UAB basketball coach Robert Ehsan said it was gratifying to see his players discover first hand how research saves lives. Said Mike Slive of his partnership with UAB and his hopes for the future: "When I’m gone, I hope that the Slive Foundation will save lives through cancer research and medical breakthroughs."

For more information about how you can help, visit the Mike Slive Foundation at mikeslivefoundation.org.

