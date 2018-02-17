High school wrestling state champs crowned

Thompson High School junior Gabe Hixenbaugh captured his fourth state wrestling championship on Saturday to spark Thompson High School to the Class 7A state wrestling title at the 63rd AHSAA State Championships held at the Von Braun Center.

Warriors coach Sean Weltzin totaled 120 points to claim the crown. Central-Phenix City finished second with 93 points and Oak Mountain was third with 84.5. Oxford posted 203 points to win the Class 6A state championship for the second year in a row, Benjamin Russell had 111 and Clay-Chalkville totaled 103.5. Arab edged Scottsboro 157.5 to 153.5, as coach Michael Pruitt’s Knights won their sixth straight state crown.

Hixenbaugh (53-3) won a tough 3-2 decision in the Class 7A 132-pound finals over Maxwell Kauffman of Central-Phenix City (51-5) to seal the championship for the Warriors. He won at 126 pounds as a sophomore, 113 pounds as a freshman and 106 pounds as an eighth grader. Thompson had four wrestlers in the winner’s circle Saturday with junior Dylan Lesueur (47-8) at 106 pounds, junior Chandlar Akins (39-9) at 126 and senior Seth Whitlock (28-11) at 285 pounds.

Oxford 285-pound junior Clay Webb (35-1) was one of three Yellow Jackets to claim state titles in the 6A competition. Webb beat Hueytown’s Brian Gardner in the finals with a pin at 37 seconds. Webb finished with four pins for a state-tourney leading three minutes and 40 seconds. Freshman Jakob Chisolm (57-14) won the 126-pound title and senior Matt King (55-3) was the victor at 152 pounds.

Arab had just one wrestler in the winner’s circle, 145-pound senior Clay Jones (69-0). Jones was also one of four wrestlers to finish unbeaten on the season in Class 1A/5A. Macon Edwards, a senior at Fultondale, won at 120 pounds and finished the year 75-0. He won three state titles in the last four years with just one loss – finishing with a 238-1 record overall in that stretch. He won 163 matches in a row from 2015-17.

Alexandria junior Chris Knop (50-0), who was named the Class 1A/5A state tourney MVP, won at 182 pounds for his third state title and extended his current winning streak to 164 matches. If he can complete his senior year undefeated, he could become the first wrestler in AHSAA history to win four straight state titles with unbeaten records.

In Class 6A, senior Justin Ingram of Spanish Fort finished 76-0 with a victory in the 145-pound finals and earned MVP honors. Senior Tobias Garrison of Stanhope Elmore (40-0 won at 170 pounds to also finish unbeaten.

In Class 7A, Oak Mountain senior Barrett Blakely (53-0) won MVP honors capturing the 170-pound title for his second straight championship

AHSAA 63rd State Wrestling Championships Final Results

TEAM SCORING (TOP 10)

CLASS 1A/5A

Arab 157.5; Scottsboro 153.5; Alexandria 112.5; Cleburne County 111.0; Dora 108.5; Mortimer Jordan 78.5; Hayden 69.0; Moody 69.0; Mae Jemison 64.5; Susan Moore 60.5.

CLASS 6A

Oxford 203.0; Benjamin Russell 111.0; Clay-Chalkville 103.5; Gardendale 98.0; Athens 97.0; McAdory 88.0; Helena 87.0; Pinson Valley 86.5; Southside-Gadsden 85.0; Stanhope Elmore 71.0.

CLASS 7A

Thompson 120.0; Central-Phenix City 93.0; Oak Mountain 84.5; Hewitt-Trussville 77.0; Vestavia Hills 77.0; Bob Jones 73.5; Hoover 73.5; Grissom 57.0; Huntsville 36.0; Auburn 33.0.

CLASS 1A-5A Championship Bouts

106 pounds: Cory Land (Moody) 53-2, 8th. over Cody Souder (Weaver) 34-1, Fr. (Dec 6-4).

113 pounds: Jaden New (Alexandria) 37-5, 8th. over Joseph Martin (Arab) 56-5, Jr. (Fall 1:28).

120 pounds: Macon Edwards (Fultondale) 75-0, Sr. over Dylan Turner (Cleburne County) 31-4, Sr. (Dec 6-0.

126 pounds: John Mcalpin (Scottsboro) 46-4, Sr. over Landon Castleberry (Hayden) 53-3, Sr. (Fall 1:16).

132 pounds: Zachary Clayton (Dora) 59-1, Sr. over Kage Robertson (Susan Moore) 40-4, Sr. (MD 16-3).

138 pounds: Brantley McHugh (Madison County) 28-5, Sr. over Garrett Mcclendon (Arab) 58-7, Jr. (Fall 6:00).

145 pounds: Clay Jones (Arab) 69-0, Sr. over Rashad Clark (Moody) 53-6, Jr. (Dec 8-6).

152 pounds: Aaron Whittaker (Alexandria) 46-4, Sr. over Brady Richardson (Holtville) 49-2, Sr. (Dec 7-5).

160 pounds: Carial Tarter (Mortimer Jordan) 62-0, Sr. over Colby Hallmark (Hayden) 47-9, Jr. (MD 15-2).

170 pounds: Kolton Clark (Scottsboro) 51-2, Jr. over Ethan Pippin (Westminster Christian) 44-5, Sr. (Fall 2:57).

182 pounds: Christian Knop (Alexandria) 50-0, Jr. over Monquavias Ricks (Deshler) 43-3, Sr. (Fall 1:45).

195 pounds: Tanner Woodall (North Jackson) 30-2, Jr. over Andy Baker (Tallassee) 57-2, Jr. (Fall 2:40).

220 pounds: Sean Caleb Allison (Weaver) 57-2, Jr. over Travis Woodall (North Jackson) 30-5, Jr. (SV-1 3-1).

285 pounds: Bradford Womack (Scottsboro) 29-6, Jr. over Michael Barnes (Mortimer Jordan) 46-11, Jr. (Dec 6-0).

1A/5A MOST PINS: John Mcalpin, Scottsboro (4 pins, 5:02).

1A/5A BEST MATCH: Aaron Whittaker, Alexandria vs. Brady Richardson, Holt (152-pound finals).

1A/5A MVP: Christian Knop, Alexandria.

CLASS 6A Championship Bouts

106 pounds: George Vazquez (Pinson Valley) 32-3, Jr. over Bobby Charsha (Benjamin Russell) 56-10, So. (Dec 8-5).

113 pounds: Andrew Smith (Southside-Gadsden) 71-4, Sr. over Chase Hicks (Oxford) 59-8, Fr. (MD 12-1).

120 pounds: Jacob Dease (Southside-Gadsden) 61-10, Fr. over Landon Burrage (Oxford) 53-21, Jr. (MD 8-0).

126 pounds: Jakob Chisolm (Oxford) 57-14, Fr. over Steven Bell (McAdory) 69-2, Jr. (Dec 8-5).

132 pounds: Gage Hudson (Gulf Shores) 42-6, Jr. over Brandon Seawright (Minor) 36-3, So. (Dec 11-6).

138 pounds: Alex Miller (Helena) 51-2, Sr. over Deacon Cowart (Athens) 35-14, Jr. (Fall 3:06).

145 pounds: Justin Ingram (Spanish Fort) 76-0, Sr. over Saxon Coker (Benjamin Russell) 55-11, So. (Dec 5-1).

152 pounds: Matt King (Oxford) 55-3, Sr. over Javonic Turner (Homewood) 42-1, Sr. (Dec 4-2).

160 pound: Zaquarius Harris (Columbia) 42-9, Jr. over Trevor Muncey (Gardendale) 26-6, Sr. (Dec 2-1).

170 pounds: Tobias Garrison (Stanhope Elmore) 40-0, Sr. over Isaiah Mcdougal (Columbia) 45-3, Sr. (Dec 5-2).

182 pounds: Nathan Dunaway (Helena) 67-1, So. over Thomas Carter (Athens) 12-2, Sr. (Dec 6-2).

195 pounds: Carlos Miguel Figueroa (Homewood) 61-1, Jr. over Anthony Talton (Clay-Chalkville) 43-5, Jr. (Fall 1:23).

220 pounds: Jackson Jones (Clay-Chalkville) 36-2, Jr. over Daiquion Thedford (Brookwood) 32-4, Sr. (Fall 1:55).

285 pounds: Clay Webb (Oxford) 36-1, Jr. over Brian Gardner (Hueytown) 22-3, Sr. (Fall 0:37).

6A MOST PINS: Clay Webb, Oxford (4 pins, 3:40).

6A BEST MATCH: Steven Bell, McAdory, vs. Jakob Chisolm, Oxford (126 pound finals).

6A MVP: Justin Ingram, Spanish Fort.

CLASS 7A Championship Bouts

106 pounds: Dylan Lesueur (Thompson) 47-8, Jr. over Adrian Neco (Central-Phenix City) 51-6, Fr. (Dec 1-0).

113 pounds: Tyler Ivey (Grissom) 22-0, Jr. over Emmanuel Oliver (Thompson) 32-6, So. (Dec 5-1).

120 pounds: Sullivan Tipton (Oak Mountain) 50-7, So. over Riley Huff (Hoover) 35-9, Jr. (Dec 4-3).

126 pounds: Chandlar Akins (Thompson) 39-9, Jr. over Mark Hurt (Central-Phenix City) 39-7, Sr. (Dec 3-0).

132 pounds: Gabe Hixenbaugh (Thompson) 53-3, Jr. over Maxwell Kauffman (Central-Phenix City) 51-5, Jr. (Dec 3-2).

138 pounds: Stone Barden (Hewitt-Trussville) 26-3, Jr. over Hector Candelaria (Central-Phenix City) 51-1, Sr. (MD 9-1).

145 pounds: Conner Smith (Hewitt-Trussville) 43-4, Sr. over Jonathan Handy (Grissom) 52-3, Sr. (Dec 10-4).

152 pounds: Cale Land (Hewitt-Trussville) 23-9, Jr. over Peter Dazzio (Vestavia Hills) 38-7, Jr. (Dec 6-3).

160 pounds: Robert Morales (Central-Phenix City) 49-3, Sr. over Bowman Hill (Vestavia Hills) 28-3, Sr. (Fall 3:12).

170 pounds: Barrett Blakely (Oak Mountain) 53-0, Sr. over Jordan Hunter (Buckhorn) 31-3, Jr. (Fall 3:42).

182 pounds: Spencer Haddock (Vestavia Hills) 22-2, Sr. over George Francovitch (Bob Jones) 42-5, Jr. (MD 14-5).

195 pounds: D`angelo Dewitt (Hoover) 46-2, Sr. over Harold Gilmore (Bob Jones) 41-6, Sr. (MD 10-2).

220 pounds: Jaeger Clark (Huntsville) 57-2, Sr. over Seth Dupree (Bob Jones) 45-5, Sr. (Dec 4-2).

285 pounds: Seth Whitlock (Thompson) 28-11, Sr. over Camron Hill (Lee-Montgomery) 29-2, Sr. (DQ).

7A MOST PINS: Robert Morales, Central-Phenix City (3 pins, 8:24).

7A BEST MATCH: Jaeger Clark, Huntsville vs. Seth Dupree, Bob Jones (220-pound finals).

7A MVP: Barrett Blakely, Oak Mountain.

