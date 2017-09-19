Exclusive: Moore maintains lead over Strange in new poll

A new, exclusive Raycom News Network-Strategy Research Poll finds former Chief Justice Roy Moore maintaining a six point lead over Sen. Luther Strange in the final week of campaigning for the Republican Runoff for the U.S. Senate Special Election.

Moore leads Strange 53% - 47% in a survey of likely Republican voters.

"We’ve led in every poll since this campaign started, and this is yet another example that Alabama wants to vote for Roy Moore,” the Moore campaign responded in a statement. “Alabamians won’t let the swamp buy this election with the false, negative attacks against Judge Moore. However, the only poll that matters is the one on Election Day, and we’ll continue to knock on every door and call every home to make sure our voters turn out on Election Day.”

The Strange campaign did not comment on the poll, but in an interview with the Raycom News Network this week, Sen. Strange expressed confidence in getting his supporters to the polls.

“On the ground, things feel really good. There is a lot of enthusiasm from our supporters,” he said.

The poll of 2,930 likely Republican voters who have voted in at least one Republican primary in the last five years took place on Monday. It has a margin of error of 3%.

The poll comes in a week that will see an unmoderated debate between the two candidates Thursday evening in Montgomery. Immediately following the debate, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin will campaign with Judge Moore in Montgomery. The following day, President Trump will travel to Huntsville for a campaign rally with Sen. Strange. The senator gets a second boost from the Trump Administration with a Monday visit scheduled by Vice President Mike Pence.

Pollster Jon Gray says the high profile visits are focused on mobilizing supporters to vote.

“It’s about generating excitement. It’s about getting your voters ready to go vote. That’s the reason the president is coming,” Gray said.

The winner of Tuesday’s runoff will face Democratic nominee and former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones in a December 12th special election.

