Man killed in Wednesday night shooting in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was killed Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa.
Investigators confirm it happened in the 3700 block of Willow Lane around 10:50 p.m.
The victim, a 35-year-old man, died at the scene.
As of Thursday morning, there are no arrests.
The Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit expects to release more details later Thursday morning.
