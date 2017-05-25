Deputies: Man dressed as woman arrested for attempting to lure teen into car for sex

A Center Point man was arrested after police say that he tried to lure a teenager into his car for sex.

Kendall Leon Carr, 28, faces the charge of enticing a child for immoral purposes after the stepfather of a 15-year-old boy told Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies that Carr tried to proposition the boy.

Carr allegedly approached the boy while he was at a friend’s house on 1st Place Northwest.

Deputies say he pulled up to the house and called the teens over and told them that he was interested in having sex with them. Carr was dressed as a woman at the time. He gave the boy his cell phone number and told him to call to set up a meeting.

Carr was arrested on May 19.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.