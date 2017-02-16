Fairfield police arrest 1 in teen's death, another suspect still at large

Marquis Bell has been arrested and charged in Dial's murder. (Source: Jefferson County Jail)

Fairfield police have arrested and charged one person in the Wednesday morning death of an 18-year-old.

Police say Marquis Bell is charged with murder in the death of Eric Dial Jr., 18.

Police are also still looking for 25-year-old Phillip Moore. If you see him or know where he is, call officers at 205-786-4111.

Chief Nicholas Dyer says Dial was fatally shot at his own home. Dial's father says his son just celebrated his birthday.

