Pro-life activists in Birmingham join hundreds of anti-abortion rallies across country

Over 100 pro-life protesters in Birmingham rallied outside Planned Parenthood in Birmingham Saturday.

It was one of more than 200 Planned Parenthood protests and counterprotests happening simultaneously across the country.

Local organizers say they want Congress to take away federal funding from Planned Parenthood.

"For me as a woman, if I cannot trust Planned Parenthood to be a place where I can send a friend, to send one of my four sisters to get services, it's not somewhere anyone should be going,” said Deborah Love, executive director of Eagle Forum of Alabama.

“This is a non-partisan issue. It's something we should all be concerned about protecting human rights because it's the foundation of our human rights,” she said.

Speakers at the event included elected officials and religious leaders.

“The effort to defund Planned Parenthood has nothing to with taking healthcare away from women,” Ed Carrick, local director for 40 Days for Life, said in a statement. Carrick was one of the organizers. “It’s about taking tax dollars away from the nation’s largest abortion chain."

In an online statement, Planned Parenthood's interim vice president Mary Alice Carter said, “It's clear that the vast majority of Americans do not want, and will not stand to see, reproductive health and rights attacked. We saw that when millions marched around the world for the women's march."

The Mobile clinic is the only other Planned Parenthood location in Alabama.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.