Birmingham's murder rate continues to climb after 8th murder in 8 days

Birmingham’s murder rate continues to rise during the new year.

The latest murder took place at an apartment complex on Princeton Avenue. The triple shooting brought out Birmingham Police Chief AC Roper and city councilwoman Sheila Tyson.

This the eighth murder during the last eight days and the 12th for 2017.

"It's definitely one homicide too many. We are getting to an active pace. That is not what we were expecting for 2017," said Lt. Sean Edwards with Birmingham police.

Edwards said the police department is taking the shootings and murders seriously.

"We are really being as creative as possible More boots on the ground, chain of command, we are discussing things with our officers," Edwards explained.

The Birmingham Police Department is making these shootings and murder a high priority. Still, the department will add they need help from the community.

"If you see a confrontation, try to intervene. Try to look out for each other because a lot of this is totally unnecessary." Edwards said.

Community activist Pastor Herman Henderson agrees the police and mayor are not the only ones who can bring down violent crime.

"We are not doing a good job in teaching our children. We are not doing a good job in the community. In the community, we are really sick and tired of the violence plaguing our black community." Henderson said.

