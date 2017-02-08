Triple shooting under investigation in Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

breaking

Triple shooting under investigation in Birmingham

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Alan Collins/WBRC) (Source: Alan Collins/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities are on the scene of a triple shooting in west Birmingham.

Police were called to 1300 block of Princeton Avenue Wednesday morning.

Birmingham police say three people were shot. One victim has died, the others have been taken to UAB Hospital.

