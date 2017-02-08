Triple shooting under investigation in Birmingham

Authorities are on the scene of a triple shooting in west Birmingham.
Police were called to 1300 block of Princeton Avenue Wednesday morning.
Birmingham police say three people were shot. One victim has died, the others have been taken to UAB Hospital.
WBRC has a crew headed to the scene, so stay with us for the latest information on this breaking news.
