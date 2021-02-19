Ala. AG announces felony ethics convictions of 2 former contractors with BWWB

As part of Jones’ plea agreement, he acknowledged that if his case went to trial the State would have sufficient evidence that he introduced Williams to Sherry Lewis’ son Joseph Lewis, and that he and Williams discussed GSI hiring Joseph Lewis. Both defendants acknowledged that GSI did in fact hire Joseph Lewis to develop a website, that he never created or consulted on a website, and that he was nevertheless paid more than $25,000 for employment that resulted in little or no work product over about 18 months. Jones acknowledged that during this timeframe, Sherry Lewis voted multiple times to provide Arcadis with BWWB contracts.