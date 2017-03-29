Bakari Savage

After graduating from the University of Minnesota, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity, the Interfraternal Council (IFC) and the Minnesota Student Association (MSA), Bakari has lived in Los Angeles and San Francisco where he worked in corporate America before jumping into the world of broadcast news. Becoming a newsie took Bakari to different markets, including the top 20 beast that is Orlando. However, with the needle moving in the Magic City, Bakari thought it was only fitting to bring his experience and put it to use, at home.