Hannah Ward

Shortly after college graduation, Hannah moved home to North Alabama to start her broadcast career. In Huntsville, Alabama she worked as a reporter/producer at WHNT News 19, a CBS affiliate. While in Huntsville, Hannah covered a variety of news stories that included the shooting attack on military recruiting centers in Chattanooga, winter weather coverage that impacted the entire metro area, and the Discovery Middle School shooting trial, and much more. Hannah was recognized by the Alabama Associated Press for her coverage on Christmas Day flooding that impacted several areas in North Alabama. For that coverage, she received an award in the "Best Spot News Story" category.