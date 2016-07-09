LawCall
UA psychologist explains how adults should handle emotions regarding police shootings

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 8, 2016 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Arne’ Williams’ mind was elsewhere while she sat in Shelby Park watching her grandson play.

"This is something that I think about as often, as to how can a human being destroy the life of another," Williams said.

According to Caroline Boxmeyer, a University of Alabama clinical psychologist, the Dallas sniper shootings are on the minds of many adults.

"I think that's why this is gaining so much attention. Because it's upsetting in a whole new variety of ways," Boxmeyer said.

She said some people are greatly offended by the death of motorists and others at the hands of police, and the thought of intentionally killing police officers is especially jarring.

Boxmeyer believes anger and other strong feelings are appropriate for people to experience at these incidents.

"I think it is likely to be upsetting to all of us. We may not go about expressing it in the same way. But it is something that clearly falls around the notion of or paying attention to and wondering how to bring about positive change," she said.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.

