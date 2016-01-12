Beth Shelburne

Beth has reported and anchored the news in half a dozen cities around the country, including San Diego, California, and Boston, Massachusetts. Her work has been recognized numerous times, including an Emmy award for best breaking news coverage during the 2003 fires in Southern California, an Edward R. Murrow award for writing on a series she filed in Manhattan shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and most recently, an Edward R. Murrow award for the 2012 WBRC series on heroin addiction called “Chasing the Dragon.” Her work has been recognized locally by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Alabama Associated Press.