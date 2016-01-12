Beth Shelburne is a digital reporter and producer for WBRC.com.
She was born and raised in Birmingham and joined the news team in 2010. Beth previously anchored WBRC FOX6 News at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. and the Four. She has also served as an investigative reporter.
Beth has reported and anchored the news in half a dozen cities around the country, including San Diego, California, and Boston, Massachusetts. Her work has been recognized numerous times, including an Emmy award for best breaking news coverage during the 2003 fires in Southern California, an Edward R. Murrow award for writing on a series she filed in Manhattan shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and most recently, an Edward R. Murrow award for the 2012 WBRC series on heroin addiction called “Chasing the Dragon.” Her work has been recognized locally by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Alabama Associated Press.
Beth lives in the Birmingham area with her husband, Kevin, and their daughter, Avelina. In 2018, Beth earned an M.A. in creative writing from UAB. She was selected by Pen America as a 2018 Writing for Justice fellow. Beth is a SCAD heart attack survivor and an advocate for women’s health.