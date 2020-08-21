Sarah Verser anchors The Four on WBRC from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. each week day.
Formerly, she was part of the Good Day Alabama team for 16 years greeting you every morning.
In addition, Sarah is an award winning education reporter. Her segments, What’s Right With Our Schools and At Your School, have earned her honors including the Alabama Broadcasters Association’s Best in Broadcasting and the Associated Press’ Best Specialized Reporter Awards.
Other honors include awards from the Birmingham Association of Black Journalists, the Birmingham City Council, The Literacy Council of Alabama and the State Board of Education. She was also awarded a distinguished spot on the Alabama Association of School Boards’ Statewide Education Media Honor Roll and the Bill Miller Friend of Education Award for Outstanding Contributions to Education from the Alabama Association of Elementary School Administrators.
What’s Right With Our Schools highlights the numerous accomplishments of students and teachers that seldom get the spotlight otherwise.
Sarah is among the Hurricane Class of graduates of Leadership Birmingham. You’ll find Sarah on stage assisting in the Birmingham Komen Race for the Cure. She’s also a children’s book author.
She began her career reporting for WKBW-TV, Channel 7 Eyewitness News in Buffalo, New York. While there, she also reported for the weekly Public Affairs show “Buffalo Beat.”
She came south and found not just a great career, but an outstanding church home and married the love of her life. She now enjoys a new adventure as a wife and mother.