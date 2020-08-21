J-P is an innovator in broadcast meteorology. In 2004, he led the development of the first dual-polarization Doppler radar used in broadcast meteorology. This is now the standard for all National Weather Service radars. J-P was also the first meteorologist in Alabama to earn the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal from the American Meteorological Society. He also carries the National Weather Association Seal of Approval. Dice is the National Weather Association Broadcast Chair.