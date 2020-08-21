James-Paul “J-P” Dice joined the WBRC First Alert weather team as chief meteorologist in August 2008. J-P is On Your Side forecasting the weather on WBRC FOX6 News 4 pm - 6 pm & 9 pm - 10 pm.
He is no stranger to Alabama's always interesting weather. J-P came to WBRC from WHNT-TV in Huntsville where he worked 11 years.
Before moving to Alabama in 1997, J-P was a meteorologist at WCJB-TV in Gainesville, Florida where he tracked everything from tornadoes to hurricanes. He started his broadcast career working in radio while still in high school. J-P grew up in a small Central Florida town called Frostproof - perfect hometown for a meteorologist.
J-P is an innovator in broadcast meteorology. In 2004, he led the development of the first dual-polarization Doppler radar used in broadcast meteorology. This is now the standard for all National Weather Service radars. J-P was also the first meteorologist in Alabama to earn the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal from the American Meteorological Society. He also carries the National Weather Association Seal of Approval. Dice is the National Weather Association Broadcast Chair.
J-P has a Master of Science degree in Geoscience from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor's degree in telecommunication news from the University of Florida. He has also completed additional graduate-level meteorology coursework at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. For the past 10 years years, he has taught meteorology and physical science courses at Jefferson State Community College.
J-P also holds an Airline Transport Pilot rating and is a flight instructor. When he is not at work, he and his wife enjoy traveling in their Mooney M20J. One of his most thrilling moments in aviation is when he flew with the US Navy Blue Angels in an F/A-18 Hornet.