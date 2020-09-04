Steve Crocker

Steve's broadcasting career began at WCLK radio in Atlanta, while attending Morehouse College, where he earned a B.A. in Mass Communications. After working as a producer and reporter at several radio stations in Atlanta in the late 80's, he moved to TV in 1990, as a news writer for CNN, working on stories including the fall of the Soviet Union, the Los Angeles riots and the O.J. Simpson trial. On occasion, Steve also filled in as an anchor for CNN, Headline News and CNN's Airport channel.