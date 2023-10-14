Looking for an updated view of the Pioneer League and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Pioneer League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Davidson

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 8-1

Overall Rank: 75th

Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 128th

Last Game: W 55-33 vs San Diego

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Butler

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

2. St. Thomas (MN)

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-2

Overall Rank: 78th

Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 77th

Last Game: W 17-10 vs Butler

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Drake

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Butler

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-3

Overall Rank: 92nd

Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 119th

Last Game: L 17-10 vs St. Thomas (MN)

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Davidson

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

4. Drake

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

Overall Rank: 96th

Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 52nd

Last Game: W 20-14 vs Valparaiso

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: St. Thomas (MN)

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Morehead State

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-6

Overall Rank: 108th

Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 120th

Last Game: W 31-7 vs Dayton

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Valparaiso

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Stetson

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-6

Overall Rank: 114th

Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 103rd

Last Game: W 28-24 vs Presbyterian

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

7. Presbyterian

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-6

Overall Rank: 119th

Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 122nd

Last Game: L 28-24 vs Stetson

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Dayton

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Valparaiso

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-8

Overall Rank: 120th

Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 98th

Last Game: L 20-14 vs Drake

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Morehead State

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. San Diego

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-9

Overall Rank: 124th

Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 121st

Last Game: L 55-33 vs Davidson

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Marist

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Marist

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-7

Overall Rank: 125th

Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 118th

Last Game: L 16-0 vs Columbia

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: San Diego

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Dayton

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 0-9

Overall Rank: 127th

Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 117th

Last Game: L 31-7 vs Morehead State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Presbyterian

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

