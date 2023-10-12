Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Shelby County, Alabama? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Shelby County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Pelham High School at Benjamin Russell High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 12

6:55 PM CT on October 12 Location: Alexander City, AL

Alexander City, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Meadowview Christian School at Cornerstone Christian School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 13

6:45 PM CT on October 13 Location: Columbiana, AL

Columbiana, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Valley Academy at Abbeville Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Henry, AL

Henry, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Selma High School at Shelby County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Columbiana, AL

Columbiana, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Chelsea High School at Spain Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Briarwood Christian School at Calera High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Calera, AL

Calera, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson High School at Oak Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodland High School at Vincent Middle-High School