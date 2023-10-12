Root for your favorite local high school football team in Mobile County, Alabama this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Mobile County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Spanish Fort High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Alma Bryant High School at Foley High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 13

6:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Foley, AL

Foley, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Baker High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Semmes, AL

Semmes, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson High School at Satsuma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Satsuma, AL

Satsuma, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mobile Christian School at Cottage Hill Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Mobile Christian, AL

Mobile Christian, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Robertsdale High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Williamson High School at Citronelle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Citronelle, AL

Citronelle, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

B.C. Rain High School at UMS-Wright Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chickasaw High School at Fruitdale High School