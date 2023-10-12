Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Madison County, Alabama this week, we've got you covered.
Madison County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Westminster Christian Academy at Madison County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Gurley, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Randolph School at Kate D Smith DAR High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Grant, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grissom High School at Albertville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Albertville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Clemens High School at Austin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Decatur, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. John Paul II Catholic High School at New Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: New Hope, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparkman High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Madison, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitesburg Christian Academy at Section High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Section, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vinemont High School at Madison Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Madison, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Payne High School at Hazel Green High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Hazel Green, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lee High School at Buckhorn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: New Market, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mae Jemison High School at Gadsden City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
