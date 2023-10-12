Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Elmore County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Elmore County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Wetumpka High School at Carver-Montgomery High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Edgewood Academy at Hooper Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 13

6:30 PM CT on October 13 Location: Hope Hull, AL

Hope Hull, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmore County High School at Beauregard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Marbury High School at Holtville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Deatsville, AL

Deatsville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lanier High School at Stanhope Elmore High School