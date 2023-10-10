CUSA Games Today: How to Watch CUSA Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 7
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 7 college football matchups? Below, we outline how you can see all three games involving teams from the CUSA.
CUSA Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, October 10
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Liberty Flames at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
|7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, October 10
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|UTEP Miners at Florida International Panthers
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, October 11
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
