Based on our computer projection model, the Liberty Flames will beat the Jacksonville State Gamecocks when the two teams play at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium on Tuesday, October 10, which kicks off at 7:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Liberty (-6) Under (56.5) Liberty 30, Jacksonville State 21

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Jacksonville State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Liberty vs. Jacksonville State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 34.5% chance of a victory for the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks are 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

Jacksonville State has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 6 points or more this year (0-1).

One of the Gamecocks' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

The average total in Jacksonville State games this year is 1.9 fewer points than the point total of 56.5 for this outing.

Liberty Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Flames' implied win probability is 71.4%.

The Flames' record against the spread is 4-0-0.

Liberty has an ATS record of 3-0 when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

Two Flames games (out of four) have hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 56.5 points, 3.5 more than the average point total for Liberty games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gamecocks vs. Flames 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Liberty 36.2 18.0 29.3 19.0 46.5 16.5 Jacksonville State 30.5 17.5 29.0 5.7 32.0 29.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.