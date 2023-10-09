The Green Bay Packers (2-2) visit a struggling Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) squad on Monday, October 9, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders have lost three games in a row.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Packers

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN

Raiders vs. Packers Insights

This year, the Raiders score 8.5 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Packers allow (24).

Green Bay averages 25 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 Las Vegas gives up.

The Raiders rack up 70.7 fewer yards per game (281.8) than the Packers allow per contest (352.5).

Green Bay racks up 56.2 fewer yards per game (280.8) than Las Vegas allows (337).

This season, the Raiders average 65.3 yards per game on the ground, 90.0 fewer than the Packers allow per contest (155.3).

This year Green Bay runs for 59.8 fewer yards per game (74.5) than Las Vegas allows (134.3).

The Raiders have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the Packers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Green Bay has turned the ball over three times this season, two more turnovers than Las Vegas has forced (1).

Raiders Home Performance

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/17/2023 at Buffalo L 38-10 CBS 9/24/2023 Pittsburgh L 23-18 NBC 10/1/2023 at Los Angeles L 24-17 CBS 10/9/2023 Green Bay - ABC/ESPN 10/15/2023 New England - CBS 10/22/2023 at Chicago - FOX 10/30/2023 at Detroit - ABC/ESPN

Packers Away Performance

On the road, the Packers put up 31 points per game and concede 22.5. That's more than they score overall (25), but less than they allow (24).

The Packers rack up 276.5 yards per game in away games (4.3 less than their overall average), and concede 378.5 in road games (26 more than overall).

Green Bay racks up 188.5 passing yards per game in road games (17.8 less than its overall average), and concedes 212 in road games (14.7 more than overall).

On the road, the Packers accumulate 88 rushing yards per game and give up 166.5. That's more than they gain (74.5) and allow (155.3) overall.

On the road, the Packers convert 48% of third downs and allow 32.1% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (42.6%), and less than they allow (33.9%).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/17/2023 at Atlanta L 25-24 FOX 9/24/2023 New Orleans W 18-17 FOX 9/28/2023 Detroit L 34-20 Amazon Prime Video 10/9/2023 at Las Vegas - ABC/ESPN 10/22/2023 at Denver - CBS 10/29/2023 Minnesota - FOX 11/5/2023 Los Angeles - FOX

