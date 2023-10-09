On Monday, October 9 at 6:07 PM ET, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves host Kyle Schwarber's Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS at Truist Park. The Phillies lead the series 1-0.

The favored Braves have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Phillies, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (8-1, 2.55 ERA) vs Zack Wheeler - PHI (13-6, 3.56 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Phillies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -155 +125 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 148 games this season and won 96 (64.9%) of those contests.

The Braves have a 70-31 record (winning 69.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Braves went 6-4 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Phillies have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (44.9%) in those contests.

The Phillies have a mark of 3-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Phillies have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Philadelphia and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+175) Austin Riley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +450 2nd 1st

