The Houston Texans (2-2) visit the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, October 8, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Falcons vs. Texans?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The data strongly suggests betting on the Texans in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Falcons favored and the difference between the two is 11.4 points.
  • The Falcons have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 56.5%.
  • The Falcons have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
  • Atlanta has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
  • The Texans have been underdogs in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.
  • Houston has a record of 2-1 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Houston (+2)
  • The Falcons have covered the spread one time over four games with a set spread.
  • In games it has played as 2-point favorites or more, Atlanta has an ATS record of 1-1.
  • The Texans are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • In games they have played as 2-point or bigger underdogs, Houston owns an ATS record of 2-1.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (41.5)
  • The two teams average a combined 2.0 less points per game, 39.5 (including the postseason), than this game's total of 41.5 points.
  • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 39.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the over/under in this matchup.
  • Out of the Falcons' four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).
  • Out of theTexans' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
4 186.0 3 11.8 1

Dameon Pierce Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
4 45.3 1 17.0 0

