Best Bets, Odds for the Falcons vs. Texans Game – Week 5
The Houston Texans (2-2) visit the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, October 8, 2023, and best bets information is available.
When is Falcons vs. Texans?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The data strongly suggests betting on the Texans in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Falcons favored and the difference between the two is 11.4 points.
- The Falcons have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 56.5%.
- The Falcons have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
- Atlanta has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
- The Texans have been underdogs in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.
- Houston has a record of 2-1 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Houston (+2)
- The Falcons have covered the spread one time over four games with a set spread.
- In games it has played as 2-point favorites or more, Atlanta has an ATS record of 1-1.
- The Texans are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
- In games they have played as 2-point or bigger underdogs, Houston owns an ATS record of 2-1.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (41.5)
- The two teams average a combined 2.0 less points per game, 39.5 (including the postseason), than this game's total of 41.5 points.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 39.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the over/under in this matchup.
- Out of the Falcons' four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).
- Out of theTexans' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).
Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|4
|186.0
|3
|11.8
|1
Dameon Pierce Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|4
|45.3
|1
|17.0
|0
