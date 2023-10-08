Drake London Week 5 Preview vs. the Texans
Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London has a difficult matchup in Week 5 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Houston Texans. The Texans are allowing the ninth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 195.3 per game.
London has 126 yards receiving on 11 grabs (on 22 targets) with two TDs this year, averaging 31.5 yards per game.
London vs. the Texans
- London vs the Texans (since 2021): No games
- No player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Houston in the 2023 season.
- The Texans have conceded a TD pass to two opposing players this year.
- Houston has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.
- The 195.3 passing yards the Texans concede per game makes them the ninth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.
- So far this season, the Texans have allowed two passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.5 per game. That ranks first among NFL teams.
Drake London Receiving Props vs. the Texans
- Receiving Yards: 41.5 (-115)
London Receiving Insights
- London has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet in one of four games this year.
- London has 18.5% of his team's target share (22 targets on 119 passing attempts).
- He has 126 receiving yards on 22 targets to rank 107th in league play with 5.7 yards per target.
- London has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in four games, one apiece on two occasions.
- He has scored two of his team's six offensive touchdowns this season (33.3%).
- London (six red zone targets) has been targeted 37.5% of the time in the red zone (16 total red zone pass attempts on the team).
London's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Jaguars
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|7 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|6 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Packers
|9/17/2023
|Week 2
|8 TAR / 6 REC / 67 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Panthers
|9/10/2023
|Week 1
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
