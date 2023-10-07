As we roll into Week 6 of the college football season, there are nine games involving teams from the CAA on the schedule. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.

CAA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Rhode Island Rams at Brown Bears 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) William & Mary Tribe at Virginia Cavaliers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Stony Brook Seawolves at Morgan State Bears 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 - Campbell Fighting Camels at Hampton Pirates 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 FloSports North Carolina Central Eagles at Elon Phoenix 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 FloSports Duquesne Dukes at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 FloSports (Live stream on Fubo) Maine Black Bears at Richmond Spiders 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 FloSports Villanova Wildcats at North Carolina A&T Aggies 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 FloSports Albany (NY) Great Danes at Towson Tigers 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 FloSports

