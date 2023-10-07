AAC play features the South Florida Bulls (3-2) taking on the UAB Blazers (1-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Protective Stadium. The Bulls are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 68.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Florida vs. UAB matchup.

UAB vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UAB vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline UAB Moneyline BetMGM South Florida (-3.5) 68.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Florida (-3.5) 68.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

UAB vs. South Florida Betting Trends

UAB has covered three times in five chances against the spread this year.

The Blazers have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

South Florida has covered three times in four chances against the spread this season.

UAB 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.