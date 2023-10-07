The Troy Trojans (3-2) host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-2) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Arkansas State is a 16.5-point underdog. The over/under is 51.5 for this game.

On the defensive side of the ball, Troy has been a top-25 unit, ranking 24th-best by surrendering just 302.6 yards per game. The offense ranks 53rd (415.4 yards per game). Arkansas State has not been getting things done defensively, ranking sixth-worst with 36.4 points surrendered per game. It has been better on offense, generating 26.0 points per contest (88th-ranked).

Troy vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Veterans Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Troy vs Arkansas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Troy -16.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -800 +550

Troy Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Trojans rank -7-worst with 417.0 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 47th by giving up 292.0 total yards per game over their last three contests.

In terms of scoring offense, the Trojans rank -30-worst with 23.0 points per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 35th by allowing 15.7 points per game over their last three games.

While Troy's pass defense ranks -5-worst in passing yards allowed per game over the last three contests (220.3), it ranks 21st-best offensively (312.3 passing yards per game) over that time frame.

The last three games have seen the Trojans' rushing offense struggle, ranking -82-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (104.7 per game). They rank 26th defensively (71.7 rushing yards allowed per contest).

Week 6 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Troy Betting Records & Stats

Troy is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

In Troy's four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

Troy has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Troy has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -800 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Trojans' implied win probability is 88.9%.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has compiled 1,302 yards (260.4 ypg) on 101-of-165 passing with nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has racked up 590 yards on 103 carries while finding paydirt three times. He's also caught nine passes for 133 yards (26.6 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Damien Taylor has collected 97 yards on 17 attempts, scoring one time.

Jabre Barber's team-high 295 yards as a receiver have come on 21 catches (out of 38 targets) with two touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has caught 12 passes for 244 yards (48.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Deshon Stoudemire has been the target of 23 passes and compiled 18 catches for 205 yards, an average of 41.0 yards per contest.

Javon Solomon has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has 2.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Jayden McDonald is the team's top-tackler this year. He's picked up 25 tackles and 3.0 TFL.

Reddy Steward has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 15 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

