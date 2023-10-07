Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 7, when the Troy Trojans and Arkansas State Red Wolves match up at 4:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Trojans. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Troy vs. Arkansas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Troy (-15.5) Over (52.5) Troy 38, Arkansas State 18

Troy Betting Info (2023)

The Trojans have an 88.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Trojans have posted one win against the spread this year.

The Trojans have had one game (out of four) go over the total this season.

Troy games this season have posted an average total of 51.3, which is 1.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Arkansas State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 16.0% chance of a victory for the Red Wolves.

The Red Wolves are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Arkansas State has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 15.5 points or more this year (0-2).

The Red Wolves have hit the over in three of their five games with a set total (60%).

The average point total for Arkansas State this season is 0.4 points higher than this game's over/under.

Trojans vs. Red Wolves 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Troy 26.0 23.8 29.7 23.3 20.5 24.5 Arkansas State 26.0 36.4 26.0 27.0 26.0 50.5

