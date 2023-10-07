In the matchup between the UL Monroe Warhawks and South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday, October 7 at 7:00 PM, our projection system expects the Warhawks to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

South Alabama vs. UL Monroe Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UL Monroe (+10) Over (50.5) UL Monroe 29, South Alabama 25

The Jaguars have an implied moneyline win probability of 80.0% in this game.

The Jaguars have posted one win against the spread this year.

South Alabama has not covered a spread (0-2) when they are at least 10-point favorites.

There have been three Jaguars games (out of five) that went over the total this year.

South Alabama games average 50.7 total points per game this season, 0.2 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Warhawks have a 24.4% chance to win.

The Warhawks is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

UL Monroe is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this year.

Out of Warhawks three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

The average over/under for UL Monroe games this season is 0.2 fewer points than the point total of 50.5 in this outing.

Jaguars vs. Warhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Alabama 27.6 25.2 32.5 25.5 24.3 25.0 UL Monroe 21.0 28.8 27.0 22.7 3.0 47.0

